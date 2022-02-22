Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 665,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Yamana Gold at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Yamana Gold by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,380,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,983,000 after buying an additional 274,932 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Yamana Gold by 14.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,686,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,116,000 after buying an additional 1,961,792 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Yamana Gold by 16.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,545,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,562,000 after buying an additional 1,482,885 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,575,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 34,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AUY. Bank of America raised Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CSFB set a $5.25 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.86.

NYSE AUY opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19. Yamana Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

