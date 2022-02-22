Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Trading Down 8.2%

Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) shares traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06. 7,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 5,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Marston’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05.

Marston’s Plc engages in the operation of breweries and pubs. It operates through the following segments: Pubs and Bars, Brewing, and Group Services. The Brewing segment covers selling of drink and third party brewing, packaging, and distribution. The Group Services segment provides a range of functional services that support and connect the wider business, including information technology, human resources, finance, retail systems, company secretariat, legal, risk, and compliance.

