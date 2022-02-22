Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,618,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 361,342 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.05% of Marvell Technology worth $519,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRVL. Argus raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $67.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $93.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.12. The stock has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.28%.

In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $44,950.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $7,473,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,021 shares of company stock valued at $36,831,388 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

