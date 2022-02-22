Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.10-10.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.73. The company issued revenue guidance of +6-10% yr/yr to $2.75-2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOOR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.00.

Shares of Masonite International stock traded down $5.44 on Tuesday, reaching $92.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,506. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.63. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $91.29 and a 52-week high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOR. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Masonite International in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Masonite International by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

