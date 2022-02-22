MASQ Trading Down 19.5% This Week (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last week, MASQ has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000411 BTC on major exchanges. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $146,413.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MASQ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00043646 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.82 or 0.06918145 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,996.42 or 0.99803532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00047320 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00050161 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,338,628 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.