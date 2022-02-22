Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR traded down $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $43.30. 2,354,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,948. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $48.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average of $38.42.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTDR. Benchmark raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

In other news, Director Reynald Baribault bought 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $254,085 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $739,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,478 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,364 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,471,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 68,329 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

