Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 287,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 9,723,683 shares.The stock last traded at $83.60 and had previously closed at $83.86.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

