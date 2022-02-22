Matson (NYSE:MATX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $101.80

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $101.80 and last traded at $101.80, with a volume of 13287 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.19.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.90 by $0.49. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 18.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.46%.

In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $34,851.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $85,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,661 shares of company stock worth $1,036,250 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,359,000 after buying an additional 37,334 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Matson by 10.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Matson in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Matson by 253.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,139 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 15,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

