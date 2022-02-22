Matt Cohler Acquires 8,305 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.41 per share, for a total transaction of $493,400.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:KKR traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.03. 4,640,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,653,735. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $43.68 and a one year high of $83.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KKR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,600,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,516,586,000 after buying an additional 344,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $665,510,000 after buying an additional 1,369,661 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $783,509,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,880,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $601,525,000 after buying an additional 310,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,535,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $635,907,000 after buying an additional 2,586,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

