Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Matterport by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Matterport by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matterport stock opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.38. Matterport has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matterport will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

