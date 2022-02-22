Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Matterport by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Matterport by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Matterport stock opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. Matterport has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.38.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Matterport will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

