Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.97

Shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and traded as high as $10.51. Maui Land & Pineapple shares last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Maui Land & Pineapple from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.29 million, a PE ratio of 536.50 and a beta of 0.75.
Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile (NYSE:MLP)
Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.
