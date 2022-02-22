Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.97

Shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and traded as high as $10.51. Maui Land & Pineapple shares last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Maui Land & Pineapple from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Maui Land & Pineapple alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.29 million, a PE ratio of 536.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 7.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 13,904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 37.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple during the second quarter worth approximately $926,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 3.7% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,214,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 47.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile (NYSE:MLP)

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.