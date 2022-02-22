MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.81

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 1061 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAV shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$3.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.00.

Get MAV Beauty Brands alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.78 million and a P/E ratio of -0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.01.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MAV Beauty Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAV Beauty Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.