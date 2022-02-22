Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.61

Shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 290965 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Mawson Infrastructure Group alerts:

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WIZP)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.