Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

MAXR opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.09. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $52.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.45%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 31,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

