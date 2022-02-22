Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.88 EPS

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.88, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. Maxar Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.04. 1,059,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,357. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $52.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -3.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

MAXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

