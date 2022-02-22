Maxcoin (MAX) Hits Market Capitalization of $515,799.38

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $515,799.38 and $707.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 44.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,117.04 or 0.99897193 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00064928 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.97 or 0.00243665 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00014005 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00143830 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.40 or 0.00294573 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004329 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

