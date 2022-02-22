McBride (LON:MCB) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $67.34

McBride plc (LON:MCB) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.34 ($0.92) and traded as low as GBX 46.48 ($0.63). McBride shares last traded at GBX 46.95 ($0.64), with a volume of 14,263 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.44, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 53.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 67.34. The company has a market cap of £81.69 million and a P/E ratio of 6.26.

McBride Company Profile (LON:MCB)

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers laundry detergent; laundry care products, such as fabric conditioners; aerosols; household cleaners, including bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multi-surface cleaners; washing up liquids; and automated dishwashing powders, gels, tablets, rinse aid, and dishwasher cleaners.

