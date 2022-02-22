McBride (LON:MCB) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $67.34

McBride plc (LON:MCB) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.34 ($0.92) and traded as low as GBX 46.48 ($0.63). McBride shares last traded at GBX 46.95 ($0.64), with a volume of 14,263 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.44, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 53.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 67.34. The company has a market cap of £81.69 million and a P/E ratio of 6.26.
McBride Company Profile (LON:MCB)
Featured Stories
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for McBride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McBride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.