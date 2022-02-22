mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.17

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.17 and last traded at C$4.21, with a volume of 37832 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.51.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDF. Desjardins cut mdf commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of mdf commerce in a research report on Monday, February 7th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on mdf commerce from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of mdf commerce in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$181.60 million and a P/E ratio of -7.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

