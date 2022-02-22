Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.45

Shares of Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:MKTY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.45 and traded as high as $12.77. Mechanical Technology shares last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 87,500 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10.

Get Mechanical Technology alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mechanical Technology by 48.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mechanical Technology by 2,933.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mechanical Technology in the second quarter worth $105,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mechanical Technology in the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mechanical Technology in the second quarter worth $168,000. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soluna Holdings, Inc through its subsidiaries engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems that use an array of technologies to solve complex, real world applications in numerous industries including manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive, and data storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mechanical Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mechanical Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.