Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEDXF opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $6.96.

Get Medexus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Medexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which provides healthcare products to Healthcare Professionals and patients and focuses on therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease and pediatrics. The firm products include Rasuvo, Ixinity and Triamcinolone Hexacetonide. The company was founded by Sylvain Chretien in January 2008 and is headquartered in Bolton, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.