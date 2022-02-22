MEET.ONE (MEETONE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $17.00

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $173,884.52 and $17.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00042692 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.12 or 0.06930666 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,677.21 or 0.99662477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00046924 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00050088 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

