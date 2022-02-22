Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.86

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.86 and traded as high as C$7.00. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$6.97, with a volume of 9,901 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.94. The firm has a market cap of C$90.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.86.
About Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN)
Further Reading
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.