Meme Price Reaches $409.51 (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Meme has a total market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Meme has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Meme coin can now be bought for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.85 or 0.00244344 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013984 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004289 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000830 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00021745 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Meme

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

