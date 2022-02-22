MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $9,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth approximately $8,733,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,723,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,167,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 18.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the third quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,360,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $937.26 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $936.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13. The stock has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 589.48 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,136.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,445.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02.

Several research firms have recently commented on MELI. BTIG Research cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,843.25.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

