MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $9,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth approximately $8,733,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,723,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,167,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 18.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the third quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,360,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of MELI stock opened at $937.26 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $936.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13. The stock has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 589.48 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,136.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,445.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02.
About MercadoLibre
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.
