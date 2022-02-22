MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $49.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $887.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,278,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,336. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,130.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,439.57. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 558.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $873.40 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in MercadoLibre by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,843.25.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

