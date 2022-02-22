MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $201.85

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €201.85 ($229.38) and traded as low as €176.95 ($201.08). MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares last traded at €177.30 ($201.48), with a volume of 335,361 shares trading hands.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €203.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €201.85.
MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile (FRA:MRK)
