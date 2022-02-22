Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Stock Position Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of Merit Medical Systems worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $208,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $56.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

