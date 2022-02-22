Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.63

Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.63 and traded as high as $6.34. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 22,766 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $83.14 million, a PE ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63.

In related news, Director Noah G. Levy acquired 14,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $56,220.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Noah G. Levy acquired 12,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $58,074.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 89,899 shares of company stock worth $398,104. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 316.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 35,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MACK)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

