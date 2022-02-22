Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 69.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 191,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of Methanex worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Methanex by 53.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,314,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,473,000 after purchasing an additional 460,313 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Methanex by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,301,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,883,000 after acquiring an additional 84,049 shares during the period. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Methanex by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 930,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Methanex by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,054,000 after acquiring an additional 25,041 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Methanex by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $47.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Methanex Co. has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $52.88.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

MEOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Methanex from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

