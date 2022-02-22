MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Increased to $79.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.29.

Shares of MET traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.60. 47,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,755,936. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.05 and a 200-day moving average of $63.68. MetLife has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $72.55. The stock has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 10.2% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 170,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth about $2,104,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 183.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 15,187 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 4.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 364.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 119,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

