Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,563 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 500,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,732,000 after purchasing an additional 55,385 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,955,000 after purchasing an additional 96,641 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 158,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 83,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lennox International from $294.00 to $258.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.57.

In related news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 600 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.51, for a total value of $191,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,413 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.91, for a total value of $1,451,479.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,517 shares of company stock worth $3,360,259. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International stock opened at $251.98 on Tuesday. Lennox International Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.24 and a 12-month high of $356.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $964.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 192.84% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

