Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 22.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 138,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WAB. Wolfe Research cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $1,008,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $476,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WAB opened at $96.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $99.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.63.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

