Michael M. Larsen Purchases 3,925 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stock

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AOS traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.53. 984,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,359. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.67. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $59.27 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 67.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,766,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,968,000 after buying an additional 1,115,478 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 176.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,736,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,030,000 after buying an additional 1,107,200 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 166.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,754,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,698 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,910,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,929,000 after purchasing an additional 754,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at about $43,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AOS shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

