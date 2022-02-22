Michael Wager Buys 5,000 Shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Stock

Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) insider Michael Wager bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $45,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

OTCMKTS:BYRN traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $8.15. 330,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.69 and a beta of 0.83. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $30.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.49.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Byrna Technologies during the third quarter worth about $437,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,434,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

BYRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Byrna Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies from $26.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

