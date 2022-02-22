Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lifted by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,737 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,383 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 0.9% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $83,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,401,406. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.26 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $313.06 and its 200-day moving average is $311.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

