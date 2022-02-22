Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Shares Down 1.7%

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA) shares dropped 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 18,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 27,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 40.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.28.

About Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA)

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. It has 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses covering an area of approximately 506 square kilometers in the Zambian Copperbelt located in northwest of Lusaka, Zambia.

