Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc (LON:MLC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $686.98

Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc (LON:MLC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 686.98 ($9.34) and traded as high as GBX 700 ($9.52). Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc shares last traded at GBX 687 ($9.34), with a volume of 16,158 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of £2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 687 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 686.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93.
About Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc (LON:MLC)
