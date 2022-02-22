Millennium Management LLC Acquires 80,392 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,392 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Asana worth $24,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Asana by 24.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,218,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,909,000 after buying an additional 1,009,455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Asana by 111.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,915,000 after buying an additional 1,137,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 1,032.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,491 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 52.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,280,000 after purchasing an additional 430,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 8,284.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,131,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,400 shares during the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.62.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $63.14 on Tuesday. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -41.27 and a beta of 1.61.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $1,511,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington bought 3,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.51 per share, with a total value of $248,281.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 8,003,733 shares of company stock valued at $511,613,282 and have sold 92,440 shares valued at $6,425,921. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

