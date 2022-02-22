Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 890.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510,228 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.46% of Premier worth $21,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier by 15.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,456,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,255,000 after buying an additional 854,141 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Premier by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,642,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,710,000 after buying an additional 208,970 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Premier by 26.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,704,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,837,000 after buying an additional 566,617 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Premier by 225.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,637,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,766,000 after buying an additional 1,828,412 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Premier by 5.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 2,201,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,344,000 after buying an additional 104,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

PINC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.67. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.26.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Premier’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

In related news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $942,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.