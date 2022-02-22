Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 890.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510,228 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.46% of Premier worth $21,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier by 15.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,456,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,255,000 after buying an additional 854,141 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Premier by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,642,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,710,000 after buying an additional 208,970 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Premier by 26.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,704,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,837,000 after buying an additional 566,617 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Premier by 225.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,637,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,766,000 after buying an additional 1,828,412 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Premier by 5.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 2,201,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,344,000 after buying an additional 104,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.
PINC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.
Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Premier’s payout ratio is 37.74%.
In related news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $942,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Premier Profile
Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.
