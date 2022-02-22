Millennium Management LLC Buys 1,234,171 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 5,113.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,258,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234,171 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.39% of ChargePoint worth $25,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHPT. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in ChargePoint by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ChargePoint by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 18,970 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,461,000. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.17.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lawrence Lee sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $294,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 23,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $477,722.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,029,688 shares of company stock worth $20,775,052 over the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CHPT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

ChargePoint Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

