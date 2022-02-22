Millennium Management LLC Buys 21,812 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,812 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $23,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 92.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $83,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $160.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.25. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $152.52 and a fifty-two week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

