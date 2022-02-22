Millennium Management LLC Buys 331,641 Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 295.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,641 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Bumble worth $22,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bumble by 120.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Bumble in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Bumble by 405.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Bumble in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Bumble in the third quarter valued at about $100,000.

Bumble stock opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average is $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.15. Bumble Inc. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $76.49.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bumble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bumble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.61.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

