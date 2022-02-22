Millennium Management LLC Grows Holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,293,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673,889 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.32% of Himax Technologies worth $24,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 83.3% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 1,256.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 542,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 502,513 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HIMX opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.41.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

