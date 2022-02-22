Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 993,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645,522 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Option Care Health worth $24,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $157,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $448,260. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

