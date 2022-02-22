Millennium Management LLC Has $24.25 Million Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of First American Financial worth $24,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 562,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,086,000 after purchasing an additional 36,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,507,000 after purchasing an additional 295,759 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 930,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,032,000 after purchasing an additional 30,659 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

NYSE FAF opened at $68.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.94. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $48.69 and a 12 month high of $81.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.20.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.50. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.30%.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

