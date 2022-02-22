Millennium Management LLC Has $25.13 Million Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 1,729.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 846,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 800,221 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Urban Outfitters worth $25,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of URBN. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,563,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 179,630 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 24,493 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 236,958 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 117,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $718,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on URBN. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

URBN stock opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.58. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

