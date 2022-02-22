Millennium Management LLC Has $25 Million Stock Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,831,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068,990 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.05% of Wipro worth $25,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Wipro by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 20,562 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,617,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,941,000 after purchasing an additional 620,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $9.96.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 19.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.45%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CLSA upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

