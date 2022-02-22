Millennium Management LLC Increases Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 194.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 521,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,118 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $25,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 76.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Sanofi by 47.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 65.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 19.4% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Sanofi stock opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $54.26.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

