Millennium Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 64.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 126,447 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $22,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Bluegrass Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,062,000. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 78,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,958,000 after buying an additional 29,090 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,485,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 586.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWLO. StockNews.com raised Twilio to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.46.

TWLO opened at $158.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.72 and a 1 year high of $434.33. The firm has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.82, for a total value of $3,679,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $848,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,965 shares of company stock valued at $11,562,381. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.